Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assures for new rent law for Islamabad soon

ISLAMABAD : The oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Traders Welfare Association, Super Market, Islamabad was held.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Federal Minister for CADD was the chief guest. Muhammad Naveed Senior Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Khalid Javed Chairman Founder Group, Zubair Ahmed Malik former President FPCCI, Zafar Bakhtawari former Vice President FPCCI, M. Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI, Ahmed Mughal, Khalid Chaudhry, Ajmal Baloch, Kashif Chaudhry, Yousaf Rajput and prominent personalities of business circle attended the ceremony. Pir Saheb Eidgah Sharif Pir Naqeeb ur Rehman offered Dua at the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry congratulated the new office bearers of TWA Super Market and assured that he would fully cooperate with them in resolving the key issues of traders. He said that soon, Super Market would have new filtration plant and carpeting of roads. He said few days ago, a delegation of traders led by Ajmal Baloch had called on the Prime Minister where he was also present and Prime Minister has issued directions for resolving the issue of rent control law for Islamabad. He said soon the bill of rent law would be presented in the National Assembly for enactment of rent law.

Speaking at the occasion, Shehzad Abbasi President and Muhammad Hussain General Secretary of TWA Super Market said that by electing them consecutively the traders of Super Market have posed great confidence in them and assured that they would deliver up to their expectations. They said Super Market was one of the oldest markets of the federal capital, but was facing many problems. They said the market needed filtration plant, better carpeting of roads, repair of foot paths and street lights and called upon the CDA to pay urgent attention to these issues. They said due to absence of rent control act, traders of Islamabad were facing great problems and Prime Minister should ensure early passage of bill of rent control act from the parliament.

Khalid Javed, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Zafar Bakhtawari, Naveed Malik, Ajmal Baloch, Kashif Chaudhry, Zeeshan Naqvi and Ch. Riffat also spoke at the occasion. Shehzad Abbasi took oath as President, Muhammad Hussain General Secretary, Saqib Abbasi Senior Vice President, Amir Qureshi Vice President, Nasir Iqbal Additional General Secretary, Haris Bakhtawri Joint Secretary, Muhammad Zahid Press Secretary and Tabish Iftikhar as Finance Secretary.

Orignally published by NNI