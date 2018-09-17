Dr Shehzad to replace Ch Sarwar in Senate

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has awarded ticket to Dr Shehzad Waseem for Senate seat from Punjab that was vacated by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

According to well-placed sources Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also Chairman of PTI has selected Dr Shehzad Waseem for the Senate in view of his long association with the party and experience in foreign issues.

It may be mentioned here that Dr Shehzad Waseem was earlier Minister of State for Interior in Gen Musharraf’s cabinet. Later, he quit Musharraf’s party and joined PTI and oversaw the party’s foreign policy.

