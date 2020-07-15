Dr. Shehla daughter of Balochistan

Quetta

Balochistan lawyers while paying rich homage to the late Dr Shehla Sami Kakar named her as “ the daughter of Balochistan”. “Dr. Shehla Sami Kakar was the only health practitioner treating wounded lawyer soon after the suicide bomber targeted the lawyers gathering at Quetta Civil Hospital in august 2016, she was indeed a role model and real hero of our society,” they said while addressing the condolence reference held under the auspices of lawyer’s fraternity here. Chairman Balochistan Bar Council, Munir Ahmed Kakar, President Balochistan Bar Council Syed Basit Shah, Provincial Ombudsman Abdul Ghani Khilji, Senior lawyers Hadi Shakeel, Ali Ahmed Kurd Saleem Lashari, Akram Shah, Rahib Bulaidi, Nadir Chalgari, and Sohail Ahmed Rajput were prominent among those who spoke on the occasion.—APP