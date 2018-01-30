Dr Shahid’s statement

Dr. Shahid Masood got himself involved in useless controversy whether the accused serial killer has bank accounts and transacting thousands of Euros or not. Mr. Masood is an experienced talk show host and extremely popular analyst. A few days ago he made a passionate appeal to the Chief Justice to take notice of the information about Imran Ali’s bank accounts. Imran is the killer of angel Zainab of Kasur. The question is: can a small town rapist be involved in a bigger racket at the international level? Apparently the news turned out to be false and misleading. What should be the consequences of this sensationalizing of the news be. The regulators should take action. What was at stake in this issue? The protection and safety of our children which should have been the concern of the government.

Media persons and talk shows have dedicated the prime time discussing this controversy and bashing Dr. Shahid Masood. It seems that he has done this to get publicity. Why should he want to ruin his reputation for such a negative publicity? Proper investigation must be done to find out the reality.

J BASHIR

Lahore

Related