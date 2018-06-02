Dr. Shahid in trouble, court issues non-bailable arrest warrants

A court on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against controversial TV anchor Shahid Masood in a case related to corruption in state-run Pakistan Television.

Senior Civil Judge Aamir Aziz issued these warrants for the framed charges against Dr. Masood by Federal Investigation Agency claiming that he embezzled Rs 30.8 million

Kashif Awan the investigation officer has taken the warrants against the renowned TV personality, Dr. Shahid Masood.

As per FIA, Masood made an agreement with a fake company to acquire media rights of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He did this while he was the serving chairman of Pakistan Television (PTV).

The reaction of the anchor was this, “Thanks, only ‘this’ was left.”

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar banned Dr. Shahid Masood from appearing on TV for three months time starting from March 20th.—TNS

