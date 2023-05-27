Dr Seemin Jamali passes away after losing battle with cancer

KARACHI – Dr. Seemin Jamali, the former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), succumbed to colon cancer at a hospital in Karachi on Saturday.

The funeral prayers of the deceased will be held at the JPMC mosque at Asr tomorrow (Sunday).

Jamali’s condition worsened in recent days as she was undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit (ICU).

For the unversed, the 61-year-old was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020, and Seemi, known as an iron lady & bullet lady, battled with serious illness for three years. Seemi has left behind her husband and two sons.

Following her demise, condolence started pouring in. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers and many politicians mourned her death.

Seemi’s got medical education in Nawabshah and joined Jinnah Hospital. She remained at coveted positions over the years, and was the executive director for JPMC in November 2016.

She remained the face of the state-run hospital and the first point of contact whenever medical emergencies took place in the provincial capital.

Let it be known that the Iron Lady was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Medal of Excellence, for her exceptional services.

This is a developing story and will be updated later…