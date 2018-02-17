Dr Sattar goes down to opponent group over Senate seats

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In a bid to defuse almost a week-long internal rifts within the party ranks, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Dr Farooq Sattar has offered the rival Bahadurabad group an olive branch, allowing them to choose four candidates of their choice for the upcoming Senate elections.

Speaking to reporters outside his PIB colony residence in Karachi on Friday, he said that the impression on the mainstream and social media “It was wrongly portrayed in the media that I wanted to give Senate tickets to candidates of my personal choice, but I publicly announce and allow the Rabita Committee to give me four names and I will endorse them and will take back names of candidates I put forward,” he announced.

Sattar said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has endorsed the schedule of intra-party elections given by him and they will take place as scheduled on Sunday, February 18.

“The election commission has also identified me as the convener of MQM-Pakistan… and allowed us to keep the electoral symbol of kite,” he added.

Differences between Sattar and the party’s Rabita Committee emerged earlier this month after its members disagree over the award of party tickets for the March 3 Senate elections.