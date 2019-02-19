Dr Saleem Shahzad Cheema assumes as Services Hospital MS

Newly appointed Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital Lahore, Dr. Saleem Shahazad Cheema has assumed the charge of his post and start functioning.

He took round of different departments of Services Hospital on Tuesday and inspected the attendance of the doctors, nurses and other staff. He also reviewed the arrangements of cleanliness and other services being delivered there.

Talking there, Dr. Saleem Shahazad Cheema said that betterment of the institution and better services for each patient coming here is his motto for which all available resources would be utilized.

He asked the administrative doctors to ensure open door policy for all the patients and give VIP treatment to everyone. He said that we have to further upgrade the standard of the hospital and endeavor that every citizen coming Services Hospital should realize the change.—INP

