Dr Saadia satisfied with Civil Hospital condition

Staff Reporter

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health, Dr Saadia Rizvi paid surprise visit of Dr Ruth Pfau hospital (Civil hospital) Karachi and expressed her satisfaction and pleasure over the overall condition of the hospital including attendance of staff, cleanliness and delivery of services. Minister health visited the several sections of the hospital and talked with patients and their attendants about the services and facilities provided by the authorities.

Medical superintendent of civil hospital Karachi, Dr Tousif Ahmed briefed the minister regarding the services and facilities provided by the Hospital. He informed that civil hospital Karachi is equipped with all latest technologies as compared to any private hospital and all such services and facilities are free of cost for people.

Dr Saadia Rizvi also went through waste disposal unit and cherished the staff for their work. She appreciated the management and the skills of Dr Tousif Ahmed for their efficiency on duty.