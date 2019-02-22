Dr. Ruth Pfau CHK removes makeshift shelters

One of the most visited tertiary care hospital of the metropolis, Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital here on Thursday launched the much awaited anti-encroachment operation on its premises.

Dr. Rubina Bashir, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ruth Pfau CHK, sharing details of the exercise with APP said action has been particularly taken against make shift shelters raised by the people claiming themselves to be attendants of the admitted patients.

“This was crucial and also much needed as presence of these people and structures raised by them was registered to be hampering mobility of the doctors, other essential medical staffas well as patients carried to the hospital under emergency conditions,” she elaborated in reply to a question.

Medical Superintendent said the make shift accommodations had also emerged to be a security threat besides posing to be constant nuisance for the hospital staff and people with genuine complaints related to health.

“Well being of people with already compromised health was also largely jeopardized due to hygiene related conditions,” she said. To another query, Dr. Rubina said hospital administration is fully cognizant of the plight of many of the attendants accompanying patients from far flung areas.—APP

