Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government on Saturday appointed Dr Reza Baqir – a Pakistani economist working for the International Monetary Fund – as the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and Ahmed Mujtaba Memon has been appointed FBR chairman.

“The President of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Dr Reza Baqir as Governor State Bank of Pakistan for a period of three years from the date he assumes office,” read a notification from the government issued late Saturday night.

A Harvard and Berkeley University of California alumnus, Dr Baqir has been with the IMF since 2000 and is presently the Fund’s senior resident representative in Egypt. He has previously served as the head of the IMF Mission for Romania, and as Head of the Fund’s Debt Policy Division.

Also the government appointed Ahmed Mujtaba Memon as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue .

The departures of Tariq Bajwa and Jahanzeb Khan came only weeks after Finance Minister Asad Umar was asked to step down amid vital bailout negotiations with the IMF, suggesting the government wants to overhaul its financial team amid weakening growth rates and soaring inflation. Meanwhile, Government has accepted resignation of Tariq Bajwa.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as Adviser on Finance in place of Umar, as inflation rose to its highest in six years.