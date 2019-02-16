Dr Pervaiz Iqbal Cheema passes away

Staff Reporter

Renowned academic and political scientist Dr Pervaiz Iqbal Cheema passed away after a brief illness in Islamabad on Saturday.

He was a professor of International Relations and was serving as Dean, Faculty of Contemporary Studies, at the National Defence University in Islamabad.

Dr Cheema was amongst the pioneers who established the department of International Relations at Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

He produced countless research papers on international and national politics, especially on the region of South Asia – which was his field of expertise – writing myriad of research papers, articles and books.

The seasoned political scientist also supervised several MPhil and PhD works on numerous subjects as well. He was known to provide his insight and analysis on the evolving regional and international politics to various media agencies.

Participating in more than 200 seminars/conferences, he was a continued member of many International and National Academic Associations. Dr Cheema also served on the editorial advisory board of many academic journals, both in and outside Pakistan.

