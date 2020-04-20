Dr. Panjwani center sets up blood donation camp

Amid all difficulties of the ongoing lockdown, the one-day blood donation drive for thalassemia patients was launched at Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karach.i

Iqbal Choudhary, Director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi opened the one-day blood drive. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Iqbal Choudhary said that this blood camp was setup purely on humanitarian grounds. He said that donating blood was a great human service to help save lives. He said, “This one-day blood donation drive has been launched for thalassemia patients, particularly children who are in dire need of blood transfusion in the ongoing worldwide crisis of COVID-19.”

It is pertinent to mention here that during the drive all safety precautions, regarding COVID-19, were strictly implemented in the light of the WHO guidelines.It is also worth mentioning here that donors’ hemoglobin levels and blood pressure were also measured on camp day. The donors’ blood screening reports regarding malarial parasites, hepatitis B and C, and VDRL will also be provided free of cost