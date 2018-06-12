Dr Niaz for restoring PU’s lost glory

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Monday said that there was need to increase research productivity in the Punjab University in order to restore its past glory.

Talking to the academia during his visit to various acadmic departments here, he said academic excellence was only possible if teachers focus on quality and economic impact research, adding that he would extend full support in this regard.

Dr Niaz Ahmed said universities were meant for creation of new knowledge, adding if universities failed to do so, they would not survive.

He said that the PU would play its active role for socio-economic development of the country.

He said the university must also focus on improving quality of graduates.

He said that in order to enhance research productivity, the administration would fill faculty positions strictly on merit.

He said there would be no violation of merit in the PU and the rule of law would reflect through all university affairs.

He said the administration would improve academic and research culture to match the standards of top-ranked universities in the world.

The vice chancellor also inaugurated Chemical Reaction Engineering Lab at the Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, new Campus.