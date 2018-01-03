Dr Naeem calls for learning from retired persons’ expertise in social welfare, charity projects

MoU signed between NPC, AWRP

Zubair Qureshi

Chairman of Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) Dr Naeem Ghani here on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the services of retired persons in national task of nation building and welfare and urged the public and private sectors both to learn from their expertise and experience particularly in social sector, education and poverty alleviation.

He was addressing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Quaid between NPC and the Association for Welfare of Retired Persons (AWRP). President of the association Manzoor Hussain signed the MoU on his association’s behalf.

Dr Naeem Ghani termed the retired persons’ experience spanning over years an asset for society and said their role in building a strong and stable social and administrative infrastructure must be studied and we should use it for our guidance.

Briefing the AWRP’s office-bearers about the NPC and its objects, Dr Ghani said NPC was also carrying forward the vision of its founder Chairman Mr Zahid Malik by inculcating in the youth patriotism and love for Ideology of Pakistan. Besides, we are engaged in education, health and poverty alleviation projects and to highlight the contributions of the Heroes of the Movement for Pakistan among the youth, said Dr Naeem Ghani.

Speaking on the occasion Manzoor Hussain said the objective and ideals of both NPC and AWRP were identical in many respects and he would like to join hands with the council in its endeavors to promote Pakistan and Ideology of Pakistan.

He also paid rich tributes to the Founder Chairman of the NPC and late Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer for his vision and commitment to Pakistan. It goes to the credit of late Zahid Malik that today our youth are well aware of the sacrifices of the Founders of Pakistan and value of Freedom, said he. AWRP also owes to Zahid Malik for his patronizing role and support.