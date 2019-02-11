Dr Naeem assumes charge of KP IG

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan has assumed the charge of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in an informal ceremony held at Central Police Office Peshawar on Monday. On arrival to the police headquarters he was received by high rank police officers posted at CPO. A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to him. Later he also laid floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhadda at CPO and offered Fateha for shuhadda police.

Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan joined Police Service of Pakistan through CSS in 1987. Before his posting as Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan a grade 22 officer, was serving as IGP Azad Kashmir. He also proved his mettle as Deputy Director National Police Academy, Deputy Director FIA, Deputy Director General and Joint Director General Intelligence Bureau. He also served as Regional Police Officer Hazara, Additional IGP Operations and Additional IGP Commandant Elite Force.

He has also participated/completed in various professional courses inside and outside the country. Presiding over an introductory meeting of high ranking police officers posted in CPO.

