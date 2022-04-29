Dr Musadik sworn in as minister of state

Muqam appointed adviser to PM

PML-N leader Senator Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday took oath of a minister of state in a ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Musadik Malik, who, is likely to be given the charge of minister of state for petroleum.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by parliamentarians and senior government officials. Belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Senator Musadik Malik joined the cabinet in the fourth phase of its formation as the earlier swearing-in ceremonies were taken place on April 19, April 22, and April 27.

The new cabinet reflects the political mix of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, Pakistan Muslim League-Q and Muttahida Qaumi Movement. PML-N leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Muqam has been appointed as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs. Amir Muqam will have the office in the Prime Minister Office and he will also be allowed to establish a sub-office in Peshawar as well.

President Arif Alvi has appointed Amir Muqam on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The appointment will be in effect from April 19. Amir Muqam will have the status of a federal minister.

He has been additionally assigned responsibilities related to coordinating Power, Petroleum divisions in KP as well. Amir Muqam has also been assigned tasks to look after the departmental affairs of Immigration, Passports, and Nadra.