Dr Mughees passes away

Internationally acclaimed academician, former dean of Punjab University, former director of Institute of Communication Studies and teacher of thousands of journalists passed away here on Wednesday while battling COVID 19.

He was 69. His funeral prayer was offered at Punjab University Jogging Track led by Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed. He was buried at PU Graveyard. Renowned personalities from all walks of life including Prof Dr Shafique Jullandhry, Salman Ghani, Najam Wali Khan, Farid Paracha, Attaur Rehman, Salman Abid, PUASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Adnan Rashid, Rauf Tahir and a large number of his students attend his funeral.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences Prof Dr Umbreen Javed, ICS Director Prof Dr Noshina Saleem and ICS faculty members expressed their deep sense of sorrow over his sad demise.

In his condolence message, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the field of journalism had deprived of a great personality and the gap left due to his death could never be fulfilled. He said that Dr Mughees produced thousands of journalists and his name would be remembered in golden words in history.

ICS Director Prof Dr Noshina Saleem said that Dr Mughees upgraded the Department of Mass Communication to Institute of Communicate Studies. She said that he introduced market-oriented courses and launched several initiatives to uplift the institute.

Eminent personalities also paid tribute to the services of Dr Mughees and said they were really shocked and would miss him.

Earlier, in the meeting of Punjab University Academic Council, deans, heads of departments and professors paid tribute to the services of Prof Dr Mughees uddin Sheikh at Punjab University and offered fateha for him.

OBITUARY

Dr Mughees was born on January 1, 1951 in Lahore. He remained Chairman and Director of PU Institute of Communication Studies from 2003 to 2009. He remained Dean of the Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences from 2005 to 2011. Dr Mughees remained Chairman Hall Council from 2002 to 2005. He also remained chairman of the Student Advisor Committee from 2006 to 2007. Dr Mughees earned his PhD from Iowa State University, USA and did his Master’s in Journalism in 1976 and in Political Science in 1977 from Punjab University. He earned two post doc fellowships on Media Globalization from Salzburg, Austria. Dr Mughees started his career as lecturer at Gomal University in 1976. In 1982, he joined Punjab University as Assistant Professor. Dr Mughees was promoted and appointed as professor in 1988. He remained a teacher for around 40 years. Dr Mughees also taught at Oslo University College, Norway. Dr Mughees has received several awards including Journalism Fourth Estate Award of Iowa State, USA, UN Award for Earthquake relief work 2006 for the establishment of FM Radio 104.6 at Muzaffarabad, Received Mass Media Laureate Award/XVIth Star Award 2005, Leader of the new Millennium Gold Medal and XVIITH STAR AWARD 2006, The Millennium Life Time Award by South Asia Publications.