Dr Mubashir Hasan paid glowing tribute

Dr V.P.Vaidik, Chairman, Council for Indian foreign Policy, has paid glowing tribute to Dr Mubashir Hasan, founding member of Pakistan People’s Party, saying that Dr Hasan was a man of high character and integrity.

“Mubashir Hasan worked very hard for Indo-Pak friendship and always stood for the marginalized segment of the society.”

Dr Mubashir died on March 14, 2020, at the age of 98.

Dr Vaidik said that Mubashir Hasan was one of the tallest public man of South Asia and an extra-ordinary politician.

He said that majority of Indian including his critiques held Hasan in great respect due to his charismatic character.

Dr Vaidik said that Hasan was a great comrade, socialist and democrat politician who also worked as Finance Minister with the first cabinet of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB). Dr V.P.Vaidik pointed out that he took on the elite who were the beneficiaries of the benevolence of the first dictator that had divided the Pakistanis nation into have and have-nots.

Dr Vaidik said that Dr Hasan was a great thinker and quoted his one of his lectures on scientific approach in search of truth in the creation of the universe. “Search for truth has always been the hallmark of human efforts.

Sufis, yogis and scientists all strive to unfold the mysteries of the universe but a true man of science only believes in what he can prove in his laboratory”, Dr Vaidik quoted.

He went on to say that Dr Mubashir Hasan was a man of unwavering integrity and his life and work reflected the values of pluralism, secular values, social democracy, and the realisation of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights for all.

Dr Vaidik recalled that it was Hasan’s commitment to regional peace, which led to the establishment of the Pakistan-India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy during a period that was rife with regional war-mongering.

He termed that the void caused by the death of Dr Mubashir Hasan can never be filled.