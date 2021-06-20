Dr. Moeed to attend SCO meeting in Dushanbe

Islamabad

National Security Advisor, Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf is leaving for Dushanbe on Sunday to participate in the 16th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states being held on 22-23 June 2021.

During the visit, the National Security Advisor will participate in the joint session of the National Security Advisors of the member states and also sign the Protocol of the Sixteenth Meeting of the Security Council Secretaries, official source in the National Security Division told APP on Saturday.

Last year, the meeting was held virtually in which India had walked out on Dr. Yusuf’s refusal to remove Pakistan’s political map from his background.

During the visit, Dr. Yusuf may also meet with his counterparts from Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and China to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The office of the NSA has confirmed that Dr. Yusuf will not be meeting his Indian counterpart who will also be attending the SCO summit.

It may be remembered that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already reiterated the Pakistan’s stance that there will be no dialogue with India till it revisits its illegal and unilateral action of August 5.—APP