Dr. Miftah Ismail visits Economic Affairs Division

ISLAMABAD, : Dr. Miftah Ismail Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on Thursday visited Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

The Adviser was given a detailed presentation on the working and performance of EAD by Mr. Arif Ahmed Khan, Secretary EAD. He was also apprised about portfolio of economic assistance relating to different multilateral and bilateral development partners.

The Adviser expressed satisfaction over the working of EAD.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the Division.

