Dr. Maria Sultan’s mother passes away in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Nasreen Hamza, the mother of Pakistani political scientist, defense analyst, and TV personality Dr Maria Sultan breathed her last, the family members said Wednesday.

According to family members, the funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered at Islamabad’s H-11 Graveyard on Thursday at 11:30 am.

For the unversed, Maria Sultan is Director General of the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) She was a Research Fellow at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) in Pakistan, and is a pioneer in South Asian nuclear arms control issues, disarmament, and weapon systems development and has published widely in academic journals and the South Asian media.