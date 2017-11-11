Dr Mamuna and Dr Sajid of IUB attend conference in Turkey

Bahawalpur

Prof. Dr. Mamuna Ghani Dean Faculty of Arts, Chairperson Department of English presented her research paper on Impact of Social Identity on second Language Learning Anxiety, the Pakistani Perspective in 4th International Conference on Social Sciences and Education Research in Ankara, Turkey.

Conference was organized by International Centre of Social Sciences & Education Research (ICSER) supported by International Journal of Social Science and Education Research (IJSSER), and Journal of Tourism Theory and Research (JTTR). Dr. Ghani also had the honour to Chair a session and received a certificate of Session chair from Dr. Mehmat Demir Suleyman Demirel University, Isparta Turkey.

It is worth mentioning that one another research paper submitted by Dr. Ghani and her two supervisees HEC PhD scholars Zohaib Zahid and Mujtaba Yasir entitled “Low and High English Language Proficiency of the Learners in Pakistan: A Comparative Study of Two Different Education systems in Pakistan” was accepted in the same conference and has been published in Journal International Journal of Social Sciences and Education Research.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Dr. Sajid Hameed, Assistant Professor, University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences presented his research paper at 1st International Veterinary Anatomy Congress held in Sandikili, Turkey. The congress was organized by Mehmet Akif Erosy University of Turkey.