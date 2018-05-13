The overwhelming victory of Dr Mahathir Mohammad in recent elections stands testimony to the fact that those who erect the foundation of progress and prosperity are respected and elected even at the advance age of 92. Mahathir has been granted the sobriquet of Bapa Pemodenan (Father of Modernization) for enlightening and modernization of Malaysia. With a political carrier spanning over 70 years Mahathir transformed his country to a modern and emerging developing country of world.

According to Wain, writing his biography of Mahathir in 2010: “Rising living standards, together with Dr. Mahathir’s showpiece buildings and outspoken defence of Malaysia’s interests, contributed to a sense of national identity, pride and confidence that had not existed before. He put Malaysia on the map, and most Malaysians were pleased about it” Mahathir has raised voice against atrocities against innocent and helpless masses in different parts of world. It is hoped that his new regime will put pressure on countries violating human rights like India & Israel. Should we Pakistani dream of a father of modernization after Father of Nation?

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

