Dr Khalid gives live training of endoscopy operations

Staff Reporter

In 3-Day International Neuro Surgery Conference, in the presence of international delegates, Professor of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences and Lahore General Hospital Unit 2 Dr. Khalid Mahmud gave live training of Endoscopy Operations. All the participants were delighted with the professional capabilities and expertise of Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmud who also read his research papers and threw light on the complicated cases.

He said that in the past Pakistani doctors had to go abroad for training while now our doctors share their experiences in other countries. Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmud said that especially in Endoscopy we are ahead of developed countries. He called upon the young doctors to opt modern techniques and provide best possible medical facilities to the patients.