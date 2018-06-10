Dr Junaid Mirza appointed LGH DM

Staff Reporter

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Prof. Dr. Agha Shabeer Ali has posted well experienced and grade 20’s Dr. Mohammad Junaid Mirza to work as Director Monitoring of Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Dr. Mohammad Junaid Mirza would be responsible to supervise all arrangements and managerial affairs. Cleanliness work in the General Hospital would also be improved. Director Monitoring would also ensure attendance of the staff. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohammad Junaid Mirza said that he would utilize all his energies to come up to the expectations of Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and try his level best to further improve the standard of Lahore General Hospital. He also appealed doctors, nurses and Para medical staff to cooperate in this regard and work more hard to achieve the goals.