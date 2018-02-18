Dr Jumma disassociates from Baloch independence movement

Pakistanis in Moscow celebrate ‘Pakistan Unity Day’

Observer Report

Moscow

The complete Pakistani community, residing in Moscow comprising of representation from all the provinces of Pakistan especially Baloch community, on Saturday celebrated “Pakistan Unity Day” under the slogan “United we stand, Divided we fall”.

The event reached its climax when Dr. Jumma Khan Marri (Baloch sub-nationalist leader, intellectual and one of the most senior political activist of Baloch Independence Movement, who actually designed flag of Baloch Independence Movement) attended the event and announced his separation alongwith his supporters from Baloch Independence Movement. It is important to mention that Dr. Jumma Khan Marri is on self-exile in Moscow for the last two decades. He is son of legendary Baloch icon and famous (ex) guerilla commander Mir Hazar Khan Marri, head/chief of Bajrani Marri tribe, Balochistan chapter.

Dr Jumma Khan Marri possesses huge following among Baloch Diaspora residing all across the world. During his emotional and highly charged speech, he announced:

His separation/disassociation alongwith his supporters from Baloch Independence movement. Launching of organisation with the name of “Overseas Pakistani Baloch Community” to counter ongoing free Balochistan Movement abroad.

To confront and expose evil designs of Indian paid disgruntled personalities like Brahamdagh Bugti, Hyrbyar Marri and Mehran Marri at all forums abroad.

To bring back all misguided/innocent Baloch residing abroad on political asylum to mainstream and resolve their problems by peaceful dialogue. He extended invitation to Khan of Kalat for joining and supporting their organisation.

Dr Jumma Khan Marri said that integrity of Baloch nation was seriously damaged when Brahamdagh Bugti, Hyrbyar Marri and Mehran Marri applied for Indian nationality and laid flowers on Gandhi’s statue in Geneva.

Defection of Dr Jumma Khan Marri from Baloch Independence Movement and raising of voice by Pakistani Baloch community against Indian sponsored Baloch disgruntled leadership, that too from Russian Federation is history in the making and a big blow to so-called Baloch Independence movement.