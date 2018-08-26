Dr Jogezai denies to refuse offer Balochistan governorship

QUETTA : Doctor Ameer Mohammad Khan Jogezai on Sunday refuted the claims of rejecting the offer of Prime Minister Imran Khan to accept governorship of Balcohistan.

While denying media reports, he clarified “I have not excused from taking charge of governor’s post, my statements about the issue were misrepresented.”

Dr. Jogezai reiterated his actual statement that he was waiting for National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) clearance to come out and until then he had postponed his oath-taking. “I will swear in as Governor of Balochistan after NAB’s clearance against him,” he stated.

On Saturday, in a video message, Ameer Jogezai thanked the premier and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for trusting him for the office.

“I have a broad political background. My brother and nephew have been governor and ministers and I do not want their reputation to get hurt. Respect for Imran Khan is above all for me, however, I excuse from accepting the post of governor,” he said.

The doctor clarified that there was no FIR or any kind of case registered against him. “The case being mentioned in the news was registered in 2005,” he said.

Jogezai is the son of Sardar Baz Muhammad Khan Jogezai and is a pediatrician by profession. He has over three decades of experience in the field of pediatrics medicine. He also served as the registrar at the Bolan Medical College in Quetta. He completed his MBBS from BMC in 1982.

