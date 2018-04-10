Dr Jazbi to deliver keynote address at APPNA annual event in US

Zubair Qureshi

Senior Member of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) Executive Committee and former Adviser to President on Health Dr Basharat Jazbi has been invited by the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descendants of North America, APPNA-Heartland to receive Lifetime Achievement Award and deliver keynote address at the association’s annual event on April 21, 2018.

The invitation has been extended by the President of the Association Dr Hibba Haider in recognition of Mr Jazbi’s contributions as one of the founding members of Children’s Mercy Hospital (top 10 Children’s Hospitals in US) and Truman Medical Centre. In the invitation letter, Dr Basharat Jazbi has been mentioned as one who brought innovations in Pediatrics Otolaryngology not only in the US but internationally as well. It may be mentioned here that Dr Basharat Jazbi has authored many Pediatrics Otolaryngology books, research papers and manuscripts and ENT surgical techniques tools. He has also addressed a number of international seminars on ENT and APPNA-Heartland President has also acknowledges his wonderful contributions in the invitation letter.

“Your role in advocacy not just at the Federal Level in Pakistan as Adviser to President of Pakistan but also at the International level in WHO, Geneva, Switzerland, your lifelong commitment to keep educating and advancing knowledge in your field in particular, and science of medicines in general is truly inspiring,” says Dr Haider while requesting Dr Jazbi to accept Lifetime Achievement Award at the 12th APPNA-Heartland Annual event at Overland Park KS on April 21, 2018 and also meet the Pakistani community in Kansas City Area where according to her, he has created history and Pakistan proud.