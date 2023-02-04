Dr Jamal visits hospitals, directs to improve emergency Deftt

Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir along with Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi visited Allied Hospitals, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital.

And got awareness of the performance in different departments of all the hospitals. On this occasion, they were given a detailed briefing. M.S and other staff were also with them. The Health Minister expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the hospitals. However, he directed to improve the emergency department.

On the occasion of his visit to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Dr. Jamal Nasir has ordered to ensure 24-hour echography and angioplasty facility for patients in cardiology. In his visit, he also reviewed the problems faced by doctors and paramedical staff. He also assured to solve the problem of salaries of postgraduate doctors of Holy Family Hospital.

Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir also directed to improve the supply of medicines to patients in all hospitals. He said that the allowance of paramedics and lady health supervisors is being increased by 25% and orders for the upgradation of lady health workers have also been issued. He said that the allowance of paramedics and lady health supervisors is being increased by 25% and orders for the up-gradation of lady health workers have also been issued.

He also met with the COs of the health authorities and also inspected the primary and secondary medical centers and also reviewed the privileges given to the staff. Emergency should be made active and active in the health centers and established all Possible efforts should be made.