Dr Ishfaq Ahmad laid to rest

Staff Reporter

Former chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Dr. Ishfaq Ahmed was laid to rest at H-11 Graveyard, Islamabad on Sunday. People belonging to different walks of life participated in the funeral prayer. The distinguished persons who attended the ceremony included Executive Editor Pakistan Observer Gauhar Zahid Malik. Dr Ishfaq Ahmad passed away on Thursday at age of 87.

Dr Ishfaq, who had also served as the former Science Advisor to the government of Pakistan, was heading the PAEC when Pakistan became a nuclear power in 1998. His work was also acknowledged by the government of Pakistan and other institutions on various occasions.

In 1989, Dr Ahmad was bestowed with first state honour, Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the then prime minister Benazir Bhutto; and Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 1995. In 1998, Ahmad received the highest state honour, Nishan-e-Imtiaz, given to any national of Pakistan, for his services to the country in a graceful state ceremony. He was also awarded gold medallion by the In-stitute of Leadership and Management in Lahore, in the same year. The PAEC acknowledged the deceased scientist’s contribution, saying Dr Ahmad’s services in the field of nuclear energy were exemplary.