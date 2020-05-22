Dr Imran Farooq murder case Verdict to be announced on June 18

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An accountability court reserved judgement in the murder case of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq, who was brutally killed nine years ago in London’s Edgware.

The judgement was reserved after the completion of the trial and will be announced on June 18. Federal Investigation Agency Prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz gave final arguments in the case on Thursday.

The FIA prosecutor said that the evidence confirmed the earlier confessional statement of the suspects in the case. “At one side place the confessional statement, at the other prosecution’s evidence, everything will appear linked to each other,” said Imtiaz.