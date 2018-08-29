Dr Imran Ali Shah donates Rs500,000 to Edhi Foundation

KARACHI : Dr Imran Ali Shah, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sindh Assembly lawmaker who beat up a citizen on a road in Karachi on August 14, handed on Tuesday a cheque of Rs500, 000 over to the Edhi Foundation as a penalty for his violent behaviour.

Dr Shah also presented a letter to Faisal which read that the MPA was depositing Rs500,000 to Edhi Homes and Orphange Centre according to the decision of a disciplinary committee of the PTI. The letter stated that as a further penalty, the MPA would provide free treatment to 20 orthopaedic patients recommended by the Edhi Trust.

“You are requested to please recommend/send 20 orthopaedic patients to us for clinical checkup/treatment. All patients may be sent to the administrator AO Clinic Mr Nusrat Faheem,” the letter reads.

Disciplinary committee suggests one-month suspension, Rs0.5m fine for Dr Shah

However, Faisal declined the request to recommend patients. He instead asked Dr Shah to take orthopaedic patients from Civil hospital or other public hospitals.

The lawmaker was suspended from the party after a video went viral on Independence Day in which he was seen thrashing a citizen on a road. However, the suspension came to an end after the disciplinary committee announced the penalty.

Dr Shah had also tried on Monday to hand the cheque over to Faisal, however, the latter refused to accept it, stating that the Edhi Foundation could not accept the amount until the PTI gave them the reason of donation in writing. “Whatever we know is through media and newspapers. We cannot accept money on conditions,” Faisal had said.

