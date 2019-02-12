Dr Ikhtiar Baig elected Chairman Pak-UAE Business Council

Staff Reporter

The President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai has appointed leading industrialist Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Chairman Pak-UAE Business Council for 2019. Pak UAE Business Council comprises of the heads of leading Pakistani & UAE companies. Dr. Baig has been elected unopposed with all their directors on the board of Pak UAE business council at a recent election namely Zohair Naseer, Maqsood Ahmed Naz, Khalid Masood, Muhammad Usama Qureshi, Bilal Barket, Muhammad Anwer Qureshi, Syed Kashif Ali and Haji Muhammad Rafiq Giga.

Dr. Baig has old business interest with UAE for the last 33 years and has good connections with the high government officials and business community of UAE. Dr. Baig was instrumental to attract substantial foreign investment and UAE was declared the single largest investor in Pakistan during 1998 to 2008. Dr Ikhtiar Baig led FPCCI businessmen delegation to UAE and had meetings with the Minister for foreign trade resulting substantial increase of trade & investment between the Pakistan & UAE.

Dr. Baig is representing private sector at the Pak UAE Joint Ministerial Commission meetings for the last many years and will be again representing at the forth coming Pak UAE joint ministerial commission Abu Dhabi led by foreign ministers of both countries.

