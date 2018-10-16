Dr Iftikhar attends moot in Malaysia

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

Chairman Department of Islamic Studies the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr Iftikhar Ahmed attended International Conference on Religion, Social Studies and Technological Education held at Aljamia Uloom Islamia of Malaysia. He presented his research paper on Tafseer of Sheikh Amin Ahsan Islahi.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, as many as 70 scholars from 15 countries participated in the conference. The Higher Education Commission had provided him a travel grant to attend the international event.

Meanwhile, University College of Veterinary and Animal Science, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur celebrated World Egg Day to create awareness and importance of egg in daily life. Dr Saima Liaqat, a poultry expert of the College arranged this wonderful event.

