Dr Hasan Askari appointed as caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday elected senior analyst Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

During a press conference, ECP officials said that the name was selected after consultation in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Raza Khan and also attended by all four ECP secretaries.

Senior analysts Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi and Ayaz Amir were the nominees of opposition while the Punjab government gave names of former naval chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah and Justice (retd) Sair Ali for the post.

The interim CM was appointed in accordance with article 224 of the constitution.

On Tuesday, the commission had finalized name of Justice (r) Dost Mohammad as caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while it will also select the name of caretaker Balochistan CM as provincial parliamentary committee was failed to reach consensus about it.