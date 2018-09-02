Dr Haroon, a versatile writer of fame

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Researcher-poet Dr Haroon-ur-Rasheed’s two new books comprising 240 pages sheds fresh light on the philosophy of Allama Iqbal.

Published by Jhelum Corner Book the new volumes contain ten important articles of Dr Haroon – Humanity crisis and Iqbal’s Thought, Fikr-e-Iqbal, Human Ethics and Iqbal’s Economic views.

The author claims that his new additions impact deeply on the ongoing civilizational streams in the region as well as in the world as a whole. Dr Haroon is a gold medalist belonging to Sargodah and wields highly respectable status among the literati among the the world. He is humanity’s asset of pride. Dr Haroon has been a regular contributor to Nazriya-e-Pakistan promotion. He has earned good name and thoughtful prestige.

