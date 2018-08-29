Dr Hameed Fayaz new JI IOK Ameer

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz was elected as new Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami of the territory on Tuesday.

Dr Fayaz will replace Ghulam Muhammad Butt who served the highest office of Jamaat for three years since 2015. The elections for the post were held, today. Dr Fayaz was elected by 160 members of Majlis-e-Numayandgan where every member represents 30 arkans of Jamaat.

Dr Fayaz, a resident of Shopian in South Kashmir, is a doctorate in Urdu and has served Jamaat in various capacities. He remained General Secretary of the organization from 2012 to 2015.—KMS

