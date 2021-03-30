Dr Hafeez Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Former Finance minister Hafeez Sheikh, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Newly appointed Finance Minister, Hamamd Azhar, confirmed the news in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Just found out that Dr Hafeez Sh has tested positive for Covid-19. I pray for his swift recovery and good health. Ameen,” he wrote on twitter.

Just found out that Dr Hafeez Sh has tested positive for Covid-19. I pray for his swift recovery and good health. Ameen. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 30, 2021

Azhar has prayed for quick recovery and good health for the former minister who was replaced by the federal government.

The prime minister had reportedly conveyed to Shaikh to step down from his role.

Azhar, thanked the government for his appointment, had said: “I am honoured to be entrusted with the additional charge of Finance by the Prime Minister.”