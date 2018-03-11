Dr. Habib named as Prof. Emeritus

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Prof. Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman, Meritorious Professor / Vice Chancellor of the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), Mirpur, has been appointed as Professor Emeritus of the MUST, it was officially declared.

“The University Senate approved the appointment of Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman (Sitara e Imtiaz) as Professor Emeritus on account of his academic achievements and contribution in the development of higher education sector in the AJK, authoritative official sources told this Correspondent here on Saturday.

The university Senate in its 10th Meeting held on 22.01.2018 confers the status of an Emeritus Professor to Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman in recognition of his scholarship and service to the Higher Education Sector in the country.