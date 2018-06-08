Dr Gilani raises issue of Aasiya’s bail rejection, RSS designs

Washington

Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani, President of Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, criticized the quashing of the bail granted to Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chief Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates Nahida Nasreen and Sofi Fahmeeda by the Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad district.

Dr Gilani in a recent article said, “On hearing the appeal filed by the government, Division Bench of Jammu & Kashmir High Court quashed the bail granted to three Kashmiri women” including Aasiya Andrabi. He said, these Kashmiri women were arrested from Anchidora area of Islamabad district on April 20 on the charge of organising student protests. The Division Bench which quashed the bail comprised Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice M K Hanjura.

In the same article, Dr Nazir Gilani made a mention of the plans of Hindu extremist organization Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) on Kashmir and said, “We don’t want to unearth the RSS plans about Kashmir and its plans about Indian Muslims – and be communal. Unfortunately, RSS after its 1931 and 1947 plan continued to work on its agenda… till it took over power in the disputed State of Jammu and Kashmir after 2014 elections.”

“Kashmir has a RSS blessed BJP Government. …. It is RSS that has started a conflict with the Muslims of Kashmir. RSS is known to have sent volunteers in 1931 to assist the Dogra forces to suppress the Muslim uprising in the Valley. In the aftermath of the 2014 poll results in Kashmir, the RSS’ organ, Organiser, reprinted its editorials and writings of 1948. One editorial of 15 January 1948 was entitled “Kashmir The Spiritual Home of Hindus”. The reprint’s object is obvious – Hindu Raj should now be revived in Kashmir, he added.

RSS and The Hindu Mahasabha in the aftermath of Jammu and Kashmir elections have reverted back to 1947 and 1948 anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan campaign in their literature, he added.—KMS