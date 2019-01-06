Dr Ghulam Hussain grieved over Hakmeen’s death

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s close associate and former Secretary General of the party, Dr Ghulam Hussain on Saturday mourned the death of a close friend and former colleague in the PPP Malik Hakmeen Khan who breathed his last a day earlier (Friday).

Paying rich tributes to his long-time friend and a veteran politician from Attock, Dr Ghulam Hussain termed his death an irreparable loss not only to the family but also to the people of Attock and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his near and dear ones perseverance and patience to bear the loss.

While talking to Pakistan Observer, Dr Hussain who has also served as Railways Minister in Bhutto’s cabinet and two-time Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Jhelum said Hakmeen Khan was true jiala and a trusted worker of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. Malik Hakmeen was a down-to-earth humble and sincere man and remained always ready to serve the people of his constituency, said he.

Even when he was a provincial minister and later a Senator his doors remained open for the people as he believed in service. Hakmeen contested the provincial assembly elections in the 70s from PP-12 Attock, which is now PP-15 Attock. He retained his seats in the 1977 and 1988 elections.

Dr Ghulam Hussain who is currently Secretary General of the PPP-Shaheed Bhutto (SB) and is in Karachi for medical treatment said he would visit Malik Hakmeen’s residence as soon as he is discharged from and returns to Islamabad.

