Dr Ghulam Hussain grieved over Dr Mubashir’s death

Observer Report

Former Federal Minister and ex-Secretary General of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Dr Ghulam Hussain has expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over demise of his longtime colleague, founding member and first Secretary General of the PPP former Finance Minister Dr Mubashir Hasan who breathed his last Saturday morning. He was 98.

In a condolence message, PPP founding member Dr Ghulam Hussain paid rich tributes to Dr Mubashir Hasan for his services to the country and his commitment to the ideology of the party leader late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed. “Dr Mubashir served the country with complete devotion and dedication and worked till the last day of his life,” said Dr Ghulam Hussain in his message.

Dr Ghulam Hussain prayed to Almighty Allah for eternal peace and bliss of the departed soul and offered his condolences to the bereaved family of Dr Mubashir.