Dr Ghulam Hussain expresses grief on demise of Admiral Shariff

Observer Report

Former Federal Minister and ex-Secretary General of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Dr Ghulam Hussain has expressed heartfelt sorrow and grief on demise of a decorated soldier of Pakistan former Chief of the Naval Staff and ex-Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Admiral (Retired) Mohammad Shariff.

In a message of condolence, Dr Ghulam Hussaind prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Born in 1920, the veteran naval officer participated in World War II and after independence of Pakistan joined Pakistan Navy. At the time of 1971 war he was performing duties as Flag Commanding Officer at the Eastern Naval Command.

He was taken as prisoner of war and after his repatriation in 1975, he was appointed Chief of the Naval Staff in 1975 after the sudden death of Vice-Admiral Hasan Ahmed.

He also had the distinction of being the first four-star admiral in the navy and was the first admiral to be appointed as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee from 1978 to 1980.

He died on April 27, 2020 and was laid to rest in H-8 graveyard of Islamabad the next day (Tuesday) with full military honours.