Dr Firdous opens utility store

Our Correspondent Sialkot

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Saturday inaugurated the Utility store in village Kobbey Chak.

On this occasion, SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government was committed to improve the living standard of people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their door step.

On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the scope of Utility stores for the people living in rural areas was being expanded, she added.