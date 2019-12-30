Dr Firdous opens photographic exhibition marking Quaid’s 143rd birth anniversary Rich tributes paid to late Zahid Malik for inculcating in youth Ideology of Pakistan

Zubair Qureshi

Some rare photographs on the life and achievements of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement were put on display at an exhibition launched at the Aiwan-e-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah park here on Monday.





Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan launched the exhibition featuring Heroes of the Pakistan Movement.

The annual exhibition is part of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) annual celebrations marking birth anniversary of the Quaid.

Executive Secretary of the NPC and Executive Editor of Pakistan observer Gauhar Zahid Malik senior members of the NPC and a large number of students, their parents and general public attended the event and watched with reverence photographs of their beloved leader.

The exhibition will continue until January 1, 2020. About pictures put on display, she these pictures of the Qauid-e-Azam reflected his vision, commitment, dedication and devotion. She said it was the responsibility of present generation to protect and share the ideology of the Quaid and archives related to Pakistan movement to next generation.

Appreciating the organizers of the exhibition, she said that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was playing its role for preservation and promotion of the archives related the history of Pakistan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also paid rich tributes to the Founder Chairman of the NPC, late Zahid Malik for founding the NPC and highlighting the services of the Leaders of the Pakistan Movement and highlighting this great cause. This was his lifelong wish to see Pakistan in accordance with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam, she said.

It is quite reassuring to see NPC doing its best in organizing such events that serve to make people, particularly youth realize value of the ideology of Pakistan and appreciate the Two-Nation Theory that is the basis of Pakistan, said Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The NPC is carrying forward the golden legacy of Mr Zahid Malik and one must give the council due credit in this regard, she said.

Later while, talking to media too, Dr Awan said time has stamped on the truth of the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam. She said the Quaid realized seven decades ago the threat of hard-line Hindu mindset and RSS mentality prevailing in India and “today, the situation in India has proved that his vision was correct.”

Dr Firdous said India was making mockery of the human rights by usurping fundamental rights of the hapless Kashmiri people, and now this wave has also gripped entire India.