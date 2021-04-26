Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan administers covid-19 vaccine to citizens

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan vaccinated a number of senior citizens in Sialkot on Sunday.

Awan checked the preparations and provided orders to the concerned workers at a coronavirus vaccination center in her hometown.

According to the report, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also vaccinated some senior citizens who thanked her for her kindness.

The CM’s advisor also vowed that vaccination for the journalist community would be announced immediately and that she would personally vaccinate them.

By the end of the year, the government expects to have vaccinated 70 million citizens.

Despite the bottlenecks, Pakistani officials are optimistic that the regular vaccination rate will eventually reach 100,000 people.

They also predict 200,000 vaccinations a day in the coming weeks and months as the campaign gains traction in the region.

The PTI-led government has already allocated $150 million for vaccine procurement for the COVID-19 pandemic, and another structured summary will be sent to the Islamic Development Bank for approval of $90 million for this reason.

The estimated sum allotted would reach $240 million in order to procure the vaccine, which has become unavailable in all nations.

