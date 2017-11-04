Dr Farooq Sattar announces ‘historic’ rally on Sunday

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar has claimed on Friday to organise a historic political rally in Karachi on November 5th (Sunday).

While talking to the media in Liquatabad area, Dr Sattar said that the census count did not include more than 10 million people of Karachi and the conspiracy eventually aims at giving lesser representation to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan in assemblies.

Dr Sattar accused certain elements of usurping the rights of the political party and said that the leaders were once again were being pushed against the wall.

MQM Pakistan chief said that the youth have earned degrees from educational institutions but they have no jobs.

Further talking about the rally that he announced to be held on Sunday, Dr Sattar claimed that it is going to be the biggest gathering of political workers ever in Pakistan and people from all over the country would participate in it. NNi

Originally published by NNI