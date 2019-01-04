Dr Farooq appears before JIT in Abidi’s murder case

Staff Reporter

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Farooq Sattar on Thursday appeared before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the murder of former member of the National Assembly Ali Raza Abidi.

He arrived at the South Zone Investigation office to record his statement in the high-profile murder case. The Joint Investigation team (JIT) headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pir Muhammad Shah along with other members of the probe team were present in the office.

Former MQM-P lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down on the night of Dec 25 outside his residence in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the port city. On Dec, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah claimed that a key arrest had been made with regard to the assassination of Abidi.

He added that a few suspects had also been arrested in connection with the murder. In the backdrop of the murder of the former MQM-P leader, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda alleged that the MQM-London chief was behind the recent unrest in Karachi.

“My analysis suggests that the recent unrest in Karachi and the killing of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi is directly linked to London based MQM founder and some of his cronies,” he said. “In-house fighting within MQM factions can also be behind the surge in worsening of security situation in Karachi”

