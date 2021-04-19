Dr Farhan distributes ration in Lyari, other areas

District Governor and CEO of Rotary International 3271 and CEO Dr Essa’s Laboratory Dr Farhan Essa has stressed for helping the poor and deserving people during Ramazan to gain Allah’s favours.

He was speaking to media during distribution of ration and basic-use items to the poor and needy families by Rotary International 3271 District and Dr. Essa’s Laboratory in Lyari and other areas of the city. Dr. Nadia Farhan, GM Marketing Dr. Nayyar Jabeen, Tariq Alam, Tanveer Qadri also spoke on the occasion. Imran Ahmed and other Rotarians were also present.

Dr Farhan said that inflation has made the life difficult for the poor people. In Ramazan, essential items are made more expensive instead of getting cheaper.

He urged the administration to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders so that artificial rise in prices can be controlled.

Dr Farhan Issa said that this is the holiest month in which revelation of the Holy Quran took place, Shab-e-Qadr falls in this Mubarak month, but in spite of this, profiteers are violate the sanctity of sacred month.

He viewed that prices should be so low so that the poor, needy and deserving people cannot only fast but also celebrate the joys of Eid.

Prof. He demanded that the government should set up as many utility stores as possible so that the people can have access to the cheap essential items.